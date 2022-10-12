To prepare for next year’s construction at Third Street and Wilson Avenue, demolition of the decades-old Hong Kong Restaurant on the intersection’s northeast corner has begun.

The demolition that began Monday is part of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, which will include improvements on Wilson, from Second to 15th streets. The $19 million project will include the addition of four raised medians at each corner to protect pedestrian and bicycle crossings from turning vehicles, new sidewalks and new traffic signals with more intelligent traffic detection.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.