Simnasho Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation

Simnasho Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation.

 Francis Kentura/Warm Springs Fire Management

Central Oregonians from La Pine to Bend woke up Monday morning to the smell of smoke in the air as fires burned across the state leaving communities along the Hwy 97 corridor covered in orange haze.

A sensor in southwest Bend recorded 305 on the Air Quality Index, giving the city the dubious distinction of having the worst air quality in the Western Hemisphere. Downtown Bend had an AQI of 242 and Northeast Bend’s AQI was 247, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality website.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.