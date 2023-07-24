Central Oregonians from La Pine to Bend woke up Monday morning to the smell of smoke in the air as fires burned across the state leaving communities along the U.S. Highway 97 corridor covered in orange haze.
A sensor in southwest Bend recorded 305 on the Air Quality Index, giving the city the dubious distinction of having the worst air quality in the Western Hemisphere. Downtown Bend had an AQI of 242 and Northeast Bend’s AQI was 247, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality website.
AQI levels higher than 301 are considered “hazardous” and prompt a health warning of emergency conditions for all age groups. Hazardous levels are represented as maroon on the AQI index and the recommendation is for everyone to avoid physical activity outside.
Air quality levels between 201 and 300 (purple on the index) are classified as “very unhealthy” and a health alert is prompted for all age groups. Sensitive groups including children, the elderly and people with heart and lung conditions are advised to stay indoors. Other groups should avoid prolonged exposure outdoors.
The air wasn’t much better in other parts of Deschutes County. La Pine had an AQI reading of 185 and Sunriver’s AQI reached 241.
“Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions,” said Laura Gleim, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. “People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.”
When smoke levels are elevated, Gleim advises people in affected areas to stay inside if possible and keep windows and doors closed. She adds that cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from harmful particles in smoke and recommends using N95 masks instead.
The smoke affecting Deschutes County is likely a combination of several fires burning across Oregon and Washington, said Deschutes National Forest spokesperson Jaimie Olle.
The Air Quality Index for other counties in Oregon fell in the “good” or “moderate” categories.
Indoor and outdoor public swimming pools operated by Bend Park & Recreation District were closed at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning and plan to re-open when smoke levels fall under 200.
The district asks the public to check AQI levels on their phone or computer instead of calling as phone lines become inundated when smoke levels rise.
The smoke also prompted the park district to cancel several camps and move outdoor programs indoors. Cancellations are posted on the district website. Outdoor workers employed by the district were required to wear N95 masks, said district spokesperson Julie Brown.
Wildfires burning in Oregon include the Bedrock Fire, which has burned 573 acres in forested areas east of Eugene. The Simnasho Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation has burned 1,250 acres. The Flat Fire in southwest Oregon has burned 20,232 acres.
On Monday, the National Weather Service office in Pendleton issued a high fire danger alert due to dry and windy conditions across Oregon.
Fire restrictions are currently in place on the Deschutes National Forest, Crooked River National Grasslands and lands administered by Prineville Bureau of Land Management. Campfires, wood stoves, pellet burning and charcoal briquette fires are prohibited except in designated campgrounds.
(2) comments
Fire is one of the four great elements along with earth, water, and wind. There has been vegetation fire ever since there has been lightning. Native people used managed fire to improve hunting and gathering opportunities. Over one-hundred years of fire suppression has allowed massive fuel loads to build up. We need prescribed burns to reduce the fuel loads and restore balance. Fires happen every summer. Fire is natural in forests. Embrace the smoke as part of the restoration process. If you don’t like smoke, it is probably not a good idea to live near abundant flammable vegetation.
The earth is SCREAMING at us. Now is the time to phase out petrochemicals.
