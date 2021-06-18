A growing number of Bend residents are questioning the Deschutes Public Library Board’s plan to build a new Central Library on 12 acres off U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Lane.
The plan is the result of a $195 million bond approved by voters in the fall to build the new library, double the size of the Redmond Library and upgrade the other county libraries.
But residents say the bond measure never explained where the new library would be built.
They worry the proposed location offers poor access off the highway and would be better suited in other parts of Bend.
Anne Ness, a newly elected library board member who will be sworn in at the July 14 meeting, is listening to the concerned citizens. Ness, a retired teacher from Sunriver, plans to ask the board to stall its plans and consider the public input.
“I would hope that we would be able to take a pause, even if it’s for a month or two, to really go look at our plans,” Ness said. “I’m hoping there would be an opportunity to seek more information from the community.”
At the last library board meeting June 9, several residents spoke against the current Central Library location. Speakers included Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman, Bend Park & Recreation District board member Ariel Mendez, Bill Gregoricus of the Central Oregon Coalition for Access and Louis Capozzi, board president of the Council on Aging of Central Oregon.
The public comments suggested the board consider bringing a new library to the east side of Bend, which is easier to access than the proposed location on Highway 20. The commenters wanted the board to consider disabled library visitors and children who enjoy walking to the library.
“It seems to me, and a lot of other people, that there is a much better place to put the Central Library,” said Capozzi, who is an investor in The Bulletin.
Capozzi, who advocates for the elderly as the president of the council on aging, also pointed out the library board will need approval from the city of Bend before constructing the new library. The board needs to coordinate with the City Council and other community stakeholders, Capozzi said.
“I think the most positive scenario would be for that board to act responsibly, listen to the public and then reach out to the key constituents and say how can we work together on a plan that really works for everybody,” Capozzi said.
Library Director Todd Dunkelberg, who works at the direction of the board, said as of now the board is moving forward with its plans for the new Central Library and other upgrades to regional libraries. Those were the plans approved by the voters, he said.
“At this point, my direction from the library board is to continue,” Dunkelberg said. “Our library board did go through a very extensive process reviewing land that met all the qualities they were looking for.”
Although the proposed location of the Central Library was not mentioned in the bond measure, the Deschutes Public Library system purchased the 12.75-acre property for $1.35 million prior to the election. In addition, the library system advertised the property at 63405 U.S. Highway 20 during public presentations and in conceptual designs on its website, Dunkelberg said.
“For all of our promotional material throughout the bond process, we were very specific about where it would be,” Dunkelberg said.
Dunkelberg said other parts of Bend were considered for the new library, but land is limited in the city, and the space off the highway is large enough to accommodate the large library.
The 100,000-square-foot library will offer space for larger meeting rooms, a children’s discovery hub and areas for new programming, Dunkelberg said.
“We found a location we are very happy with,” he said. “It meets a lot of the concerns we had making sure we are putting it somewhere that is central to all people in Deschutes County.”
When she joins the board next month, Ness said she wants to push for clarification as to why the current location was chosen for the new library. She wants the board to consider other locations and reconsider how it plans to spend the bond money. She believes more funds should be allocated for other libraries in La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver.
“I feel the library board can relook at that budget and relook at the proposed plans for the libraries to see if we can’t meet the needs of this growing county,” Ness said.
