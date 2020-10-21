Bend residents this election are being asked to support what appears to be the largest bond measure in the city’s history to fund $190 million in transportation projects.
The transportation bond, referred to as measure 9-135 on the ballot, would pay for dozens of projects that the city promises would ease traffic congestion, better connect east and west Bend and overall make Bend safer.
The projects were chosen and vetted by city councilors and a citizen committee for more than two years. Some major projects include building a two-lane roundabout at Reed Market Road and 15th Street, an overcrossing over the railroad at Reed Market Road and building a connected system for pedestrians and bicyclists throughout the city.
The bond would also pay to put in either a roundabout or signal at several intersections throughout town, including at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue, Fourth Street and Olney Avenue and O.B. Riley Road and Empire Avenue.
“It’s a tremendous bang for your buck where our community needs it most,” said Mayor Sally Russell.
The measure so far has received broad bipartisan support. Go Bend 2020, the political action committee supporting the bond, received as of Tuesday more than $111,600 in donations from groups ranging from the Central Oregon Environmental Center to the Central Oregon Association of Realtors to the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
But the bond also faces criticism. Two members of the Bend City Council, Justin Livingston and Bill Moseley, voted against putting the bond on the ballot, saying it was the wrong time to ask for money from the community during an economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is why when the council decided to put the bond on the ballot, councilors decided to delay the tax increase until 2022, Russell said. In addition, homeowners will pay significantly less in the first year.
The average cost to a homeowner’s property taxes would be $170 a year over the course of 10 years. In the first year, however, the estimated cost for the average homeowner would be $30 and would grow to $119 in 2024, according to city documents.
“The final adjustments council made, including pushing it out for two years and allowing us to pace when we issue these bonds, is directly responsive to what we’ve been hearing on the ground,” Russell said.
Russell also thinks the fact there will be a community oversight committee, which will control how and when projects are done, means the city can be more easily responsive to any ongoing concerns.
“To lose this … carefully considered basket of projects that community members have over and over again agreed are the most important projects right now, … we lose that hard-won and mutual agreement on this package that will keep Bend the really incredible place that brought us here and kept us here,” Russell said.
The Hawthorne Avenue Neighbors, a group of residents and businesses that advocate to move Bend’s main bus station, Hawthorne Station, also criticizes the bond for not including enough money to bolster transit. Though Cascades East Transit, not the city of Bend, is in charge of the region’s public transportation, the bond does allocate about $8 million to help build mini transit stations called “mobility hubs,” bus stops and bus pull outs.
“We remain disappointed in the bond’s meager resources for public transit, which reflect the priorities of this current Bend City Council,” said an emailed statement from the group. “Bend needs new leaders who understand that the city of Bend has a greater role to play in creating a strong and equitable public transit system in Bend.”
Instead of taking a position on the bond, the group has instead endorsed a group of Bend City Council candidates they feel will do more to support public transit: Rita Schenkelberg, Megan Perkins, Anthony Broadman and Melanie Kebler.
Despite some concerns and disagreements on priorities, Katy Brooks, the co-chair of Go Bend 2020 PAC, said she is feeling “extremely confident” about the bond passing this November. This confidence is based on polling that’s been done, Brooks said, though she declined to share this information with The Bulletin.
“It’s really clear that the voters understand the need to improve our roads and bikeways and connectivity, and they are ready for this to pass,” Brooks said.
Brooks said the biggest thing to change from four years ago, when residents shot down a gas tax that would have similarly funded transportation projects, is the process of how it came together. The project was a more of a public process this time around, she said, which she believes will help pass the bond.
“I think the case has been made,” Brooks said.
