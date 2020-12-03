Bend residents may receive a call in early December from the city to ask about city services. This survey is meant to help inform the Bend City Council as it makes decisions about city priorities.
Phone calls will go out Dec. 7-14, according to Anne Aurand, the city's communications director.
The community survey will be presented to the council as it sets goals for the next two years.
The city will also launch a similar online community survey on Dec. 14 for those who weren't randomly selected so everyone can provide feedback, Aurand said.
The online survey will be available at bendoregon.gov on Dec. 14.
