As news broke Saturday that Joe Biden had won the presidential election, a sense of relief spread through Bend for those who supported the Democrat or were simply tired of four tumultuous years under the Trump administration.
It felt like a long week waiting for the election results and an even longer year, after 10 months of a pandemic and a summer of social unrest, said Bend resident Tiffany Barlettani, a health care worker at Interpath Laboratory. A Biden victory left Barlettani joyful for the first time in a while.
“It’s the first good news of the week, at least,” Barlettani said.
Barlettani took a walk Saturday morning through the Old Mill District and planned to buy cupcakes and order a takeout dinner to celebrate, she said.
On her walk, she said the weather even seemed more upbeat Saturday, when winter’s first snowfall the night before gave way to blue skies.
“The sun coming out didn’t hurt,” Barlettani said. “It’s so much nicer of a day than it was yesterday.”
Bend did not have the same celebrations as other cities, where people danced in the street. But residents were still in a good mood.
A woman dressed as Uncle Sam stood at the corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue in downtown Bend and waved two American flags at passing cars. Drivers honked their car horns and cheered enthusiastically. Some passengers rolled down their windows to show off their Biden campaign signs.
Bend resident Sonnie McVicker could hear the honking as she and her husband, William, played with their three children, 4-year-old Arlo, 2-year-old Briar, and 2-month-old Emrys, in Drake Park.
McVicker said she had grown tired of Trump’s behavior and was thrilled with the election results.
“You don’t realize how much embarrassment and pain he spread and it’s such a relief when you find out you don’t have to deal with that anymore,” she said.
McVicker said she hopes the new administration will push policies, like addressing climate change, and make the future brighter for her children.
“You realize after having kids, that’s our future,” McVicker said. “It’s so important.”
Adam Sanchez, a 28-year-old ski instructor from Bend, sat downtown with a coffee a couple hours after the election results were announced. Sanchez considers himself a Biden supporter and felt the president-elect will have more empathy than Trump for issues like civil rights and the climate crisis.
“I’m happy there is someone who can bring morals and ethics back to the White House,” Sanchez said.
Not everyone in Bend felt the same excitement Saturday.
A Trump supporter who refused to identify himself, said he believed the election was being stolen by the Democratic party. The man, who wore a camouflage Trump hat, while walking his dog along the Deschutes River, said he was remaining optimistic that Trump’s legal effort to challenge the election results would be successful.
“I think Trump will end up winning,” he said. “I’m confident the rule of law will prevail.”
