Bend residents gathered Friday to protest the latest police violence against a Black man after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back Sunday by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Justice for Jacob Blake rally drew about 50 protesters to the corner of Wall Street and Newport Avenue in downtown Bend. Protesters all wore face masks and some held signs as they chanted “Black Lives Matter.”
“It’s kinda crazy we have to keep coming out,” said Bend resident Cameron Schron, who was holding a sign that read “White Silence is White Violence.”
Schron came to the protest with his wife, Jacqui, and their two children, 6-year-old Colton and 4-year-old Evelyn. Schron said the protest was a good opportunity to teach his children the importance of equality and the problems with police brutality and racial injustice.
“We want our kids to know that it’s not right, and they need to be brought up knowing that it’s not right,” Schron said.
The protest followed other demonstrations across the country and strikes in professional sports. A protest Tuesday in Kenosha resulted in three fatalities, when three protesters were shot and killed, allegedly by a 17-year-old male.
Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was being detained for a domestic disturbance when he was shot by police. He survived the gunshots, but is paralyzed from the waist down.
