The city of Bend wants to prioritize bicyclist and pedestrian safety while working on a project for Olney Avenue between Wall Street and Second Street, and it's looking for input from residents.
“It’s awesome that the community cares about these safety improvements and recognizes the importance of them,” said Carrie Theus, a project manager for the city. “ ... People want to be out there enjoying these roads safely.”
The city will host an open house form 5 to 7 p.m. July 18 at Pioneer Park to get feedback from the community. If residents are unable to attend, there is an online open house at bendoregon.gov/olneypedbike.
Theus said Olney Avenue project comes directly from the transportation system plan that identifies needs, missing conditions as well as future needs for the next 20 years for Bend and its projected growth.
This project is one of Bend’s 12 key routes around the city and connects to schools, parks, trails and businesses and received over $2.4 million in funding from the city's transportation bond, according to the city's project dashboard.
At the open house, the city will show its drafted designs and get feedback from residents it will use to revise the design. Theus said once the design is approved around the spring of 2024, it construction is estimated to begin in the fall of 2024.
“We're really hoping that in the next year or two we'll start to enjoy these improvements as a city and really see a quick turnaround here with making it a safer route and preventing more crashes.” Theus said.
Theus said even though the main focus is on bicyclists and pedestrians, it will impact driver safety after bike lanes will be made more visible and defined spaces.
“These improvements will really help impact everyone along the corridor.” Theus said.
