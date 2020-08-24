There are several openings on a number of boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups that make recommendations to the Bend City Council and the city's staff.
Openings include two positions on the Accessibility Advisory Committee. This committee is designed to assist and advise the city on the most efficient and responsible means by which to make its programs, services, activities and facilities accessible to all of Bend’s residents and visitors. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 23.
The Bend Economic Development Advisory Board also has two openings. This board is tasked with providing input and policy advice to the city council and staff on issues relating to business development and economic growth. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 15.
The Landmarks Commission has one opening. This commission conducts hearings on planning applications affecting historic resources and acts as an advisory board to the city council on decisions that could affect historic resources. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 1.
People can apply at the city's website.
