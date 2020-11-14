Outside the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in Bend Saturday, parents brought their children for one last swim lesson before the center and other recreation facilities close for two weeks starting Wednesday.
Gov. Kate Brown’s “Two Week Freeze,” announced Friday, will shut down Bend Park & Recreation District facilities and programs and ask residents to limit social contact to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The freeze occurs as new cases surged in Deschutes County, which has recorded some of its highest case tallies in the last two weeks. On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 47 new cases in Deschutes County.
Ann Story, manager at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, said she is just as disappointed as the visitors since she felt the center had adjusted to coronavirus restrictions.
“I think people understand,” Story said. “We have been doing so well, but we have to do what is right for our community and for our county.”
One of the biggest changes for beginner swim lessons kept instructors out of the pool and instead placed a parent or guardian in the pool to help the children. Story has been proud of how the instructors and parents worked together to teach the children, while maintaining a proper social distance.
“I just love to see parents celebrate swim lessons and take part in the swim lessons,” Story said. “It’s a way of connecting families together.”
Bend resident Laura Boehm took her 9-year-old daughter, Cedar, and her 5-year-old son, Ari, to swim lessons Saturday morning. Before entering the center, Boehm had to confirm with Story that nobody in her household has been exposed to the virus in the past 14 days and nobody had experienced recent fevers, chills or shortness of breath.
Boehm, who works at a dialysis clinic in Bend and owns the nutrition consulting business, 3 Peaks Nutrition, said she and her children are used to the COVID restrictions and have enjoyed the weekly swim lessons.
“I used to be a lifeguard and swimming instructor so it’s fun for me,” Boehm said.
Boehm takes her children to swim lessons in the winter months so they are more confident swimming in the summer. The last swim lessons Boehm’s children missed was in March, when the center originally shut down for a few weeks due to the virus. She is trying to explain to her children that they will miss a couple classes again.
“It’s kind of a disappointment,” Boehm said. “But they will be excited to return in two weeks.”
Boehm, like many other residents this weekend, planned to grocery shop and grab a few extra items to prepare for the two-week lockdown, which will run through Thanksgiving.
In the parking lot of Costco on Saturday, shoppers from across Central Oregon filled their cars with the ingredients for Thanksgiving meals and presents for Christmas. The bulk shopping store was out of toilet paper and tissues before noon.
Sunriver couple Tom and Tami Norton packed their Chevrolet Silverado with two large shopping carts full of food. The couple makes weekly trips to Costco and stocks up since they live on the outskirts of Sunriver, a few miles in the wilderness, but they decided to grab a few more items like coffee beans just in case the shelves go bare in the coming days.
“We normally come in anyway,” said Tom Norton, a home builder. “We are getting a little extra today.”
The Nortons plan on having a quiet Thanksgiving at their home, while their adult children stay in Gresham. The couple joked their food will last a bit longer through Thanksgiving since they won’t be seeing their two teenage grandchildren, who have big appetites.
They will make sure to keep their cabinets stocked for when they see their grandkids again, they said.
“We’ve got two teenager grandsons,” Tom Norton said. “You could throw all this stuff in the cupboard and it would still be gone next week.”
