Hundreds of people make their way along the Deschutes River trail while walking from Riverbend Park to the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend on Saturday, demonstrating against racial discrimination and social injustice. The gathering, dubbed the Bend Walk for Justice, is the third local rally in a week and joined rallies nationwide Saturday. The protests were spurred by the killing of George Floyd, who died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.
Bend residents continue to rally against police brutality, racism
- Bulletin staff report
(1) comment
The stooges with the weapons are the living embodiment of one of my favorite Mark Twain quotes: "One man alone can be pretty dumb sometimes, but for real bona fide stupidity there ain't nothing can beat teamwork."
