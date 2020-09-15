Several Bend residents are trying to stop a new cell tower off NE Butler Market Road from being built by asking the Bend City Council to hear an appeal.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will decide whether to hear an appeal from two Bend residents, Debrah and Jerry Curl, who argue the tower will reduce property values, is a health threat to the surrounding neighbors and school and was approved without meeting certain city standards.
The tower, which was approved by a hearings officer in August, would be 60 feet tall and camouflaged to look like a pine tree, according to city documents. It would sit at 2625 NE Butler Market Road, southeast of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and School.
But more than a dozen residents wrote in to object to the tower, citing a fear that the radiation is dangerous, that it could lower property values and that overall a 60-foot tower is out of character for the area, even if it does look like a pine tree.
“I recognize that cell towers are a necessary part of life these days, but I think we also need to be responsible in how and where we choose to locate them,” Matt Finnestad, a Bend resident, wrote to the city. “In the same way that an industrial park between a freeway and railway would be a poor location for an elementary school, a 60 foot tall fake pine tree cell tower in a predominantly residential neighborhood with no buildings or trees even close to that height is a poor location for that cell tower.”
The community complaints echo similar concerns that were raised last summer by neighbors and parents when a cell tower was built near Elk Meadow Elementary School. Dozens flooded city hall to voice their concerns, but Mayor Sally Russell at the time said that under federal law, no state or local government can prohibit the offering of wireless services where a carrier is licensed.
After the hearings officer approved the tower, the Curls appealed the decision, and is asking the Bend City Council to review their case because, they argue, the officer misinterpreted and misapplied city code when reviewing the project and inappropriately approved a cell tower that has “considerably more visual impact than what was proposed by Verizon up until it's Final Legal Argument,” according to the appeal.
“These matters affect the public health, safety and welfare, and livability of the residents throughout the entire City of Bend,” the appeal states. The Curls did not respond to a request for comment.
The school in the past has also expressed concerns about the tower, with some parents worried about the radiation levels coming from the tower affecting the health of their children.
Though high levels of radio frequency waves, or RF waves, can heat up body tissue, the level of radio waves used by cellphones and towers is much lower, according to the Oregon branch of the American Cancer Society.
But according to the hearing officer’s decision, there is no criteria on the books that requires an applicant like Verizon Wireless to address any impacts on property values. Health and safety impacts perceived by opponents of the tower are also not enforceable, the officer said.
“Some people raised concerns about the health and safety impacts of the RF emissions from the wireless communications facility,” the hearings officer wrote in the decision. “The City is legally prohibited from considering RF emissions, but the community need not be concerned about this issue because the wireless communications facility will emit a fraction of the legally allowed RF emissions.”
City staff is recommending the city council does not hear the appeal, because it does not have a citywide impact or concern citywide policy, according to city documents. If the City Council does not hear the appeal, it will likely go to the Land Use Board of Appeals.
