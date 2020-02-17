Longtime Bend politics watcher and one-time City Council candidate Ron Boozell, commonly known as “Rondo,” is vying for a seat on the Deschutes County Commission.
Boozell, a 30-year Bend resident who in his filing for office said his job is “unretired, and not-yet hired,” is running as a Democrat for the seat currently held by Republican Phil Henderson, who was first elected in 2016.
Boozell, 58, made headlines in 2018 after unsuccessfully running part of his campaign for the Bend City Council from jail. He was arrested for persistent refusal to pay back child support for his six grown children.
He also ran part of his campaign for the Bend Park & Recreation District board from a jail cell in 2017, according to past reporting from The Bulletin.
If elected, Boozell said he would talk about Deschutes County jail reform “to end the incarceration of inmates under unsafe conditions,” and present a three-point plan to eliminate homelessness in Deschutes County. He said he also has a plan to make Deschutes County a net-zero energy county.
Boozell, who brands himself as the pro-marijuana and anti-President Donald Trump candidate, also opposes the moratorium on new applications for marijuana processors and growers that county commissioners instated in August.
“As Beer is to Bend, marijuana will be to Deschutes County,” Boozell wrote in a press release. “We will all benefit, but it won’t happen by accident, and it won’t happen with three anti-Pot Republicans keeping us from our goal.”
Boozell will face Phil Chang, an employee of the Oregon Department of Forestry and former staff to U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, and Greg Bryant, a Bend resident who volunteers on several local government committees, in the democratic primary this May.
