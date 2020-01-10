Greg Bryant, a Bend resident who volunteers on several local government committees, announced his candidacy Friday for the Deschutes County Commission.

Bryant, 69, is running as a Democrat for the seat currently held by Phil Henderson, who was elected in 2016.

Originally from Indiana, Bryant moved to Bend seven years ago to retire, according to a release. He currently serves as a member of the city of Bend's Transportation Advisory Committee and Cascades East Transit Advisory Committee. He also acts as the vice president for the Deschutes River Woods Neighborhood Association and as a wildfire coordinator for the area.

He has master's degree in business administration from Ball State University and worked 30 years in accounting before retiring in 2013, according to his news release.

If elected, Bryant would focus on wildfire preparedness, promoting affordable housing in the county and making sure county departments are being financially efficient. He also wants to improve transportation, specifically on creating ways to make U.S. Highways 97, 20 and 26 more efficient.

As the vice president of the neighborhood association, Bryant has been going to several commission meetings, and has not been impressed with how Henderson has led meetings as chair.

"His management style isn't the way I would've done it," Bryant said Friday. "I wouldn't be quite as authoritarian as he would be."

This is Bryant's first run for public office. Phil Chang, another Democrat, announced his candidacy for the commission in December. The two will face off in a primary in May.

Henderson has also filed for reelection. He has yet to be challenged by another Republican candidate.