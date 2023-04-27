Amy Staszko and her now husband, James, were set to get married in the summer of 2021. Six months before their scheduled wedding date, they eloped – in part, so Staszko wouldn’t have to pay rent or deal with a landlord who threatened rent hikes and eviction any longer.
Staszko, 30, relocated to Bend in 2019 due to a change in her job. She found an affordable place to live in a house in a quiet part of town with similar-aged roommates. Within weeks of her moving in, she and her roommates received an eviction notice that cited unseemly grass that had been killed by previous tenants.
Staszko and her roommates paid to have the yard mulched so they could keep their cheap rent, but the threat of eviction was rattling.
“It was a little nerve-wracking,” Staszko said.
Less than a year after the eviction threat, in March 2020 and at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Staszko’s landlord notified her and her roommates that their rent would increase. Not only was it being raised, but it was being raised as high as legally possible, which at the time was 9.9%, according to the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.
Staszko had had enough. She dealt with a curmudgeonly landlord for the benefit of cheaper rent, but even affordability wasn’t guaranteed.
"I called them and just said, ‘Hey, everyone is losing their job right now, why are you raising rent?" Staszko said.
In 2019, Oregon was the first in the country to pass statewide rent control legislation, which restricted the maximum rent increase to 7% plus inflation. This year, the maximum increase is 14.6%, according to the office, which is up from 9.9% last year.
Some Oregon residents are advocating to modify the state’s rent control laws to cap the maximum rent increase at 8% or the change in the economic office’s consumer price index plus 3% – whichever is less. The effort is known as Senate Bill 611. It’s sponsored by legislators from the Portland metro area and areas along the Interstate 5 corridor. It now sits in the Senate Rules Committee, on which Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, is vice-chair, awaiting amendments and movement out of committee
The current rent hike cap only applies to housing units 15 years or older. However, the bill now in the legislature would shrink that cap to units three years old or more.
Eventually, after Staszko pleaded with her landlord, the rent hike was postponed until several months later, she said.
“It almost felt like if my roommates hadn’t lost their jobs, they would’ve continued with the rent increase,” she said.
But the fear of losing her housing stuck with her, she said.
Staszko eventually moved out of that house after she and her husband eloped. The two now enjoy the stability of a mortgage, and they still kept their original wedding ceremony date in the summer of 2021.
Staszko said after she moved out, her former landlord began incrementally raising the rent so now its at 1750 per month vs 1495.
(2) comments
I seem to be missing the point of this piece. A renter decides to buy a home for housing cost stability?
Better headline! I think I get it. I can be slow like that.
