Amy Staszko and her now husband, James, were set to get married in the summer of 2021. Six months before their scheduled wedding date, they eloped – in part, so Staszko wouldn’t have to pay rent or deal with a landlord who threatened rent hikes and eviction any longer.

Staszko, 30, relocated to Bend in 2019 due to a change in her job. She found an affordable place to live in a house in a quiet part of town with similar-aged roommates. Within weeks of her moving in, she and her roommates received an eviction notice that cited unseemly grass that had been killed by previous tenants.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(2) comments

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

I seem to be missing the point of this piece. A renter decides to buy a home for housing cost stability?

Report Add Reply
Long and Variable
Long and Variable

Better headline! I think I get it. I can be slow like that.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.