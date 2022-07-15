A Bend man was arrested early Friday after allegedly throwing a package of fentanyl pills out of his car during a traffic stop.
Michael Quinn Hollibaugh, 41, is suspected of trafficking the synthetic opioid in Central Oregon.
According to the interagency Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, Hollibaugh had been under investigation and a surveillance operation identified suspected drug distribution at 4 a.m. Friday, at which time the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 97 near Terrebonne. Hollibaugh threw the drugs from his moving vehicle, police said in a press release, but was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession and attempted distribution of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Police gathered and seized a “commercial quantity” of fentanyl pills at the scene.
While deputies were transporting Hollibaugh to the Deschutes County jail, he became unresponsive in the back seat of the patrol vehicle. Deputies pulled to the shoulder of the highway, performed emergency medical procedures and awaited medical response. Hollibaugh was then transported to St. Charles Redmond via ambulance before he was eventually deemed fit to be taken to the jail, where he remained as of Friday afternoon.
Officers and medical professionals were unable to determine whether Hollibaugh's condition was due to drug use.
