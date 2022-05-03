stock weather
April recorded cooler than average temperatures in Bend, and while a storm system with chances of thunderstorms is expected to usher in a wetter first week of May, a trend of hotter, drier weather is expected as the month unfolds.

April was also drier than normal, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

The average high for April was 51.8 degrees and the average low was 28 degrees, according to data collected by volunteers at the weather service's monitoring station in northeast Bend. The average temperature for the month was 39.9 degrees. The normal average temperature for April is 43.9 degrees.

The weather service expects storms to arrive in the Bend area on Thursday and Friday with chances of precipitation throughout the weekend, said Camden Plunkett, a weather service meteorologist.

“Right now, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms for Friday,” Plunkett said, with forecasts of “unsettled weather through the weekend.”

Despite a stormy start to May, things are expected to dry out the month goes on, Plunkett said,

“Going into the second week of May, it does look like the trend right now is looking a little drier,” he said. “A little warmer and a little drier … that is the signal we are getting right now.”

Overall, for May, Plunkett said, there is a 33% to 40% chance of below normal temperatures, and an equal chance of above or below normal precipitation.

