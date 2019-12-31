Oregon State Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, will be representing the state of Oregon in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day by marching dressed as a suffragette at the Rose Parade.

Helt will be marching with the First 36 Coalition, which represents the states that ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920, giving women the right to vote nationwide, according to a press release from Helt's office.

“I am proud to stand on the shoulders of the brave women who fought to ensure our voices and votes were heard and counted," Helt said in the press release. "As an Oregon elected official and mother of two daughters, it is especially gratifying to represent Bend and Oregon in remembering and celebrating Women’s Suffrage before a national New Year’s Day audience."

The Rose Parade, officially known as the Tournament of Roses Parade, is traditionally held before the annual Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena. The Oregon Ducks will be playing in the Rose Bowl this year, against the Wisconsin Badgers.