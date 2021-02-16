Due to technical issues, the city of Bend is reopening the application process for positions on the newly-created Human Rights and Equity Commission and the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee.
The city is reopening applications because there is a chance some applications weren't properly received due to technical problems, according to a city press release.
Applications for both committees will now be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Applicants whose forms were received have already been notified.
Applications can be found at www.bendoregon.gov/committees.
For questions about the Human Rights and Equity Commission, contact Senior Management Analyst Shelly Smith, at shsmith@bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5535.
For questions on serving on the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, contact Senior Policy Analyst Susanna Julber at sjulber@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2132.
