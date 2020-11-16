With a greater focus on enforcing mask wearing on the horizon, the city of Bend is reminding residents that they can call in complaints about businesses not adhering to the statewide mask mandate.
In July, the city established a complaint hotline for people to report businesses that are not following the COVID-19 related rules. This number is 541-323-7155.
Callers must leave a message and include the name of the business, the date and time of the violation and a description of the violation, according to the city. Anonymous calls are not accepted.
In response to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Bend City Council preliminarily supported increasing the civil penalty for businesses violating the mask order to a Class A civil infraction, which comes with a fine up to $750.
Individual people not following the Oregon Health Authority mask guidelines in Bend still are subject to a $100 civil penalty for the first violation, $250 second, and $500 for a third violation. These penalties were adopted in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.