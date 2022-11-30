redmond

In this November 2018 file photo, John Lodise, left, shares words of encouragement with a shelter guest in Redmond.

 Bulletin file

As winter moves into Central Oregon, and forecasts call for more wet and cold weather in the coming days, local shelters are experiencing a surge in demand from homeless residents who need to get out of the elements.

The National Weather Service office in Pendleton has forecast overnight low temperatures in the teens and 20s, along with a chance for snow, every day through Saturday night. But most area shelters are already at or close to hitting capacity. 

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

