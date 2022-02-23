Shelter codes being considered by the city of Bend are facing a significant amount of criticism, with a large portion of it coming from the Bend Humanity Coalition.
The proposed development codes, intended to remove the barriers that prevent homeless shelters from being built in Bend, standardize how and where they can operate. They address three permanent shelter types, referred to as outdoor, multiroom, and group shelters, as well as temporary shelters, which last fewer than 180 days.
The backlash against the codes includes a concern among some who feel there was a lack of transparency with the community about how the rules were developed. Others are more concerned about the idea of homeless shelters in residential neighborhoods, as well as in close proximity to schools and parks.
The city has also received support for the code changes, from groups like Bend YIMBY, which refers to a movement that says “yes in my backyard” to address Bend’s housing shortage, and a group called Housing for All.
“It's a problem years in the making, and won't be solved overnight. We need the additional flexibility that these code changes provide to transition towards a situation where the city is able to manage and plan, rather than react to impromptu camps with no management or supervision at all,” wrote Bend YIMBY in letter.
But a large portion of public comments submitted to the city is based on a controversial statistic from the Bend Humanity Coalition, a nonprofit whose mission is to redirect the conversation about homelessness to be about enforcement.
Several residents cited a claim from the coalition that the Second Street shelter had vacancies seven out of 10 nights since it was opened in June. The language appears to come from a form letter on the organization’s site.
“Bend has unmanaged homeless camps in places like 2nd Street, Hunnell Road and elsewhere when there is shelter capacity and when there is not,” the letter states.
The idea behind this argument is that despite there being capacity “a solid majority of nights,” the city has taken no action to regulate unmanaged homeless camps on the nights when there is capacity, according to an email from Jeff Eager, a former Bend mayor and spokesperson for the group.
But the statistic alone doesn’t tell the full story. City councilors have called the statistic misleading, and questioned why the group is using it for an argument against making it easier to site shelters when the group’s mission is to get people off the streets.
“It’s cart before the horse to say we have to start enforcing before we have a place for them to go,” city Councilor Melanie Kebler told The Bulletin.
According to data compiled by the coalition, when averaged over nine months, the numbers show there is some kind of capacity seven out of 10 nights at the warming shelter on Second Street. But the data also show that with the exclusion of June and July, the first two months after it opened, the average number of vacant beds per month were in the single digits.
In December and January, the shelter was at or above capacity. Central Oregon’s last homeless Point in Time count showed nearly 1,100 people are homeless in the region.
Eager, the spokesman for the group, said he does not believe the data is misinterpreted, and that the group isn't against more shelters. The point is to demonstrate that there could have been enforcement action by the city on nights with vacancies.
“They’ve shown no interest in doing that,” Eager told The Bulletin.
Kebler said it’s a waste of city resources to close down parts of camps to send them to an overnight shelter with vacancies with no place for them to go the next morning.
“This isn’t like a parking garage with ‘10 spaces free’ sign,” Kebler said. “These are human beings with needs… That’s not how it works, and that’s not a humanitarian approach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.