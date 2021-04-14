Bend is set to receive $2.5 million from the state legislature to create something called a navigation center, which is a centralized location for homeless people to receive services.
Several questions now follow: Where will it be? Who will run it? What kind of services will be provided, and when?
The answer to those questions remain mostly undetermined for now, said Lynne McConnell, the city’s affordable housing manager.
“We intend to get moving as quickly as possible,” she said.
Bend is one of seven cities to receive money for navigation centers as a part of a larger bill that gives millions of dollars toward educational programs and wildfire recovery. A similar bill was floated last year in the state legislature, but it died in the wake of the Republican walk out.
“We are so excited,” Mayor Sally Russell said in a text message. “We have this need in Bend (to) connect people experiencing homelessness with the right services.”
The idea is that Bend would have one central location that could be part shelter, part resource center, McConnell said.
It would be a place where someone could go to find housing options, work resources, to get assistance with federal and state benefits, and other services, she said. The center would essentially bring together services that already exist, but make it so homeless people would not have to travel across the city — which can be difficult to do without a car or enough money for gas — to get different needs met.
McConnell offered a hypothetical situation to illustrate how difficult orchestrating services can be. Think of a mom trying to find childcare for her kid in one location, she said, then having to travel to the employment center Worksource in the hopes of finding a job only to then have to travel again to find a place with a computer so she can then apply for that job.
“The goal is to be a one stop shop for housing insecure or homeless,” McConnell said.
Whether the shelter would be a 24/7 operation, or just winter warming shelter has yet to be determined, McConnell said.
The city has been keeping an eye out for a location but has not identified a property yet, she said.
The next most immediate step is to initiate a public process to find a non-profit organization to operate the center as soon as Gov. Kate Brown signs the bill that includes the money.
The idea then is to use the $2.5 million to buy a building and pay for some of the operating costs, without other nonprofits contributing their existing services, she said.
The goal would be for whatever entity is chosen to run it would eventually purchase the center or take it over completely, McConnell said.
Depending on how successful the city is in finding a site and nonprofit partner, the center could be open this coming winter, she said.
