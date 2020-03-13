In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Bend Police will evaluate emergency calls to see if problems can be handled over the phone, the department said in a press release Friday.
"Effective immediately, the city of Bend Police Department will be evaluating calls for service to determine if they can be handled by phone, rather than in person," said Lt. Juli McConkey, Bend Police spokeswoman. "Future adjustments may be necessary in order to maintain the staff necessary to serve the citizens of our city. Our officers will continue to respond to emergency calls 24 hours a day and seven days per week."
Bend Police are also encouraging the public to use the department's online reporting portal for appropriate non-emergency crimes, McConkey said.
"For general police questions we request the public consider calling into our office at (541) 322-2960, rather than visiting our police department," she said. "The police department will be suspending public finger printing services until further notice."
The changes were made Friday in order to follow state and federal guidelines for limiting potential exposure to COVID-19, McConkey said.
"These decisions were made to follow social distancing guidelines," she said.
