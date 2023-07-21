Bend Police seek the public's help to identify a person seen in video surveillance leaving the vehicle of Bend homicide victim Evelyn Weaver in Klamath Falls.
The images are blurry and difficult to see clearly, so police are looking for additional surveillance imagery captured between July 8-14 for a person whose description and clothing may match those seen in the images, said Sheila Miller, Bend Police spokesperson.
Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V was located more than 130 miles from the 28-year-old's Bend home on Thursday, at the corner of Shasta Way and Division Street in Klamath Falls. The vehicle arrived at the location in the early morning of July 15 and was reported by a community member early Thursday morning.
"We have collected that vehicle at this point," Miller said. "My understanding is that this person walked away from this vehicle and did not return."
Police will not release information concerning the state of the car at this time but said Weaver's residence in the 200 block of NW Hill Street is not an active crime scene anymore.
Investigators are asking anyone who traveled between Bend and Klamath Falls between 3:30 p.m. on July 14 and 3:30 a.m. on July 15 to call nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, if they encountered the vehicle or the driver.
Police are also asking businesses and residences along U.S. Highway 97 to look through surveillance footage and to contact nonemergency dispatch with any information.
"That's the main area of travel between Bend and Klamath Falls," Miller said. "I've sent this message out also to all of the news stations in Southern Oregon and to Northern California as well — just getting as many eyes on these images as possible."
Weaver was found unresponsive at her home after an unidentified person called police from the scene asking for them to check on her.
