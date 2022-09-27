stock police light
The Bend Police Department is asking the public for help identifying skeletal remains found by a child swimming in the Deschutes River last month.

The police department got a report of skeletal remains in the river north of Archie Briggs Road on Aug. 27 after a child swimming came across what appeared to be human bones underwater, police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said in a press release Tuesday.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

