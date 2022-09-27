The Bend Police Department is asking the public for help identifying skeletal remains found by a child swimming in the Deschutes River last month.
The police department got a report of skeletal remains in the river north of Archie Briggs Road on Aug. 27 after a child swimming came across what appeared to be human bones underwater, police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said in a press release Tuesday.
Bend police detectives and the state medical examiner's office confirmed the bones were human, Miller said. The medical examiner's office will look into possible DNA identification.
On Sunday, the Deschutes County Search & Rescue dive team searched the area of the Deschutes River and located additional human bones. The bones are believed to be from a single person, likely an adult, and officials said they believe the bones have been in the water for more than a year.
The police department is asking the public for help identifying the remains. Those with information can call the nonemergency dispatch number at, 541-693-6911.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
