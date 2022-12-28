Melissa Trench

Melissa Trench

 Submitted photo

Bend police need the public's help to locate a 38-year-old Bend resident who is considered endangered and went missing Monday evening.

On Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., the Bend Police Department went for a welfare check in the 600 block of NE Olney Avenue for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, of Bend, after her family could not reach her at home or on her cell phone, the Bend Police Department said in release Tuesday. Family members told police Trench had been acting strangely before leaving her home Monday. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.