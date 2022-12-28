Bend police need the public's help to locate a 38-year-old Bend resident who is considered endangered and went missing Monday evening.
On Tuesday at 8:49 a.m., the Bend Police Department went for a welfare check in the 600 block of NE Olney Avenue for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, of Bend, after her family could not reach her at home or on her cell phone, the Bend Police Department said in release Tuesday. Family members told police Trench had been acting strangely before leaving her home Monday.
Police tried and were unable to contact Trench, the release said. Police also learned Trench may be considering suicide.
Around 6 p.m. Trench's family located her gray 2009 Acura MDX at the entrance to Shevlin Park, the release said.
Trench is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-11 and 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. Trench has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
Members of the public are encouraged to call the nonemergency dispatch number, 541-693-6911 or 911 if they see Trench or have additional information about her.
