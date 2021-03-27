Bend Police are searching for a person suspected of an armed robbery Friday in the area of Northeast 5th Street and Northeast Webster Avenue.
Officers responded to the reported robbery at 8:35 p.m. and discovered a person with a weapon took cash from the victim and fled, according to a press release from Lt Clint Burleigh.
The victim was unfamiliar with the area and stopped in her car to find her way back to a residence where she was staying in Bend, Burleigh said. The armed person opened the victim’s passenger car door and threatened her with the weapon. Police are not sharing the type of weapon or other specifics about the incident due to the ongoing investigation.
Officers and a police dog searched the area for more than an hour Friday night, but were unable to find the suspected robber.
