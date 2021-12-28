Bend Police are searching for a robber who reportedly stole money from Ashley’s Café North, a restaurant in Wagner Mall off Third Street.
Officers responded to the robbery at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, but the person had already left the area. The person allegedly indicated possession of a weapon during the robbery and stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to police spokesman Lt. Clint Burleigh.
A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy with his police dog, Quattro, and Redmond Police officers also responded and assisted in the search.
The robber has not yet been located.
