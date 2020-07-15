Bend Police officers arrived with their guns drawn after being called to a disturbance Tuesday night at the Quickway Market on NE Butler Market Road, according to a news release from the Bend Police Department.
Tonda Bowling, 40, of Bend, was arrested and jailed on suspicion of menacing and the unlawful use of a weapon, Bend Police said.
Officers arrived outside the store around 10:45 p.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing one man pointing a gun at another near a patio table. The two men knew each other, according to the release, and were arguing with one another at the time.
The release said Bowling threatened the other man before the other man took the gun away from him and pointed it in Bowling's direction.
Following the 911 call, police arrived with their guns drawn, a tactic police describe as a "high-risk" stop. Those occur when a caller indicates an incident includes a weapon, Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said.
"A 'high-risk' stop is used because there was mention of a gun involved," McConkey said.
McConkey declined to estimate how often Bend police arrive to calls with their weapons in hand, pointing instead to the officers' experience and police academy training.
According to the release, the gun used in the incident, which had previously been reported as stolen, was moved and disassembled by an employee and a customer — an intervention McConkey doesn't recommend.
"We are glad that the firearm was secured, but it's best to call us," she said. "They did what they needed to do at the time."
(1) comment
'...was arrested and jailed on suspicion of menacing and the unlawful use of a weapon'
******* thank you! You guys cited the same crime yesterday.
