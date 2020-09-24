The Bend Police Department is removing the thin blue line graphic from its patrol vehicles because the symbol has become divisive and created a divide between some community members and the officers, according to the department.
The symbol, usually seen on a black and white rendition of the American flag, represents police standing as a line between law and order and criminal activity.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, the department said the symbol has been used to fit other narratives not associated with the department or what it stands for.
“In the spirit of mending divide, being inclusive with the community we serve, and to continue to build trust within our entire community, our current and future vehicle graphics package will no longer contain a blue line,” the department said in the post.
The department plans to look for a new design that incorporates a way to honor first responders who have given their life in service of their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.