The main phone lines of the Bend Police Department and other city departments are not functioning properly.
Residents who need to make a report or speak with an officer are encouraged to contact non-emergency dispatch line at 541-388-6911 or 911, which are still operational, the department said in a news release.
Residents have reported hearing a busy signal when they call the main police line.
We have been made aware of some phone issues within some departments at the City of Bend," wrote Bend Lt. Clint Burleigh. "There is no timetable in regards to when the phone system will be fixed."
