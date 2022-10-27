A cougar roaming a neighborhood in northwest Bend was shot and killed Wednesday by Bend police.
The cougar was spotted multiple times during the day. The first call came at 10:17 a.m. when Bend Police Department officers responded to a cougar sighting in the area of NW Third Street and Portland Avenue. After investigating the area, officers located a deer kill site in the backyard of a home and warned neighbors of the incident.
At 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday police responded to a second cougar sighting in the area. The caller stated that were driving their vehicle and nearly hit the cougar as it was crossing NW Saginaw Avenue. The emergency dispatch center received another call from a nearby area.
Police noted the cougar was in a heavily populated area where multiple people were walking their dogs. Officers located the cougar in the 500 block of NW Roanoke Avenue.
“The cougar was exhibiting behaviors consistent with being a public safety risk, including showing no fear of humans in extremely close proximity, hunting in a heavily populated area, and returning to the kill site,” according to the police report.
Upon the advice of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Bend police set up a containment area and shot and killed the animal. ODFW then took possession of the cougar.
This is the fifth cougar killed by police this year after they being spotted in residential areas in Deschutes County. An Oregon State Police trooper shot and killed a cougar that was acting aggressively toward two people in Bend's Deschutes River Woods neighborhood in July. Police shot and killed three cougars over one weekend in August after residents reported the animals near their homes in Bend and Sisters and authorities deemed them dangerous to the community.
This year Deschutes County has experienced an increase in cougar sightings compared to 2021. As of September, there were 20 reports of cougars in the county, compared to 14 during the same time period a year ago.
Bend has experienced an increasing number of cougar sightings in recent years, particularly as the city grows and the human population pushes further into wilderness areas.
Oregon is home to more than 6,000 cougars, according to ODFW, a significant jump from the late 1960s, when the cougar population fell to around 200 individual animals.
The public is advised to follow ODFW guidelines when encountering a cougar. These include not turning one’s back to the animal, appearing large, not running away and fighting back if attacked.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.