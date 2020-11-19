A shooting victim was found near Drake Park Thursday afternoon, Bend Police said.
The male victim, who was found near his car on Northwest Riverside Boulevard, was taken to St. Charles Bend but his condition was not released, said Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey.
The shooting was reported at 3:17 p.m.
Streets near the Galveston Bridge were blocked off, but McConkey said there was no threat to the public. A large portion of the south end of Drake Park was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.
Evening rush hour traffic was backing up in the area.
This story will be updated.
