Bend Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left two people dead.
Officers responded to the Holiday Motel off Third Street at 10:45 p.m. and found a 20-year-old Bend woman and 21-year-old Bend man dead in the parking lot next to a firearm.
Prior to the officers arrival, the man had called 911 to report he shot the woman and requested an officer respond immediately, police said.
Bend Police officers, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene. In addition, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team responded to clear the room and conduct welfare checks on all tenants at the motel.
No other parties were injured during this incident, police said.
The identification of the man and woman are being held until their next of kin is notified, police said.
The motive behind the shooting and whether the two people knew each other are still being investigated, said Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh.
"We are still working on next of kin,” Burleigh said Saturday morning. “At this point, we are investigating a shooting with two deceased people.”
