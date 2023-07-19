The 28-year-old woman who was found dead in her Bend home on Tuesday has been identified as Evelyn Jeanette Weaver.
Weaver's death is being investigated as a homicide, Bend Police said.
A Bend man called the police to check on Weaver, who was found unresponsive in her home in the 200 block of NW Hill Street. Police will not release the identity of the caller.
"The manner of death was suspicious and so we believed that we needed to investigate it more fully and have now changed that because we believe that this is a homicide," said Sheila Miller, spokesperson for Bend Police.
Miller would not disclose how Weaver died.
Police have been in contact with people who are connected to Weaver. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow to conclude the cause of death.
Police are now searching for Weaver's car, a silver 2004 silver Honda CR-V with an Oregon License plate number 085BMP. If the vehicle is seen, police said to immediately call 911.
Oregon State Police Forensics Lab will be working with Bend Police detectives as well as the Major Incident Team, a group of law enforcement officers from agencies around Central Oregon.
As police collect evidence and complete a forensic investigation, they will remain at the scene at least until Friday.
Miller said police will not release any additional information about Weaver, but are asking the public to come forward if they have interacted with her lately and can call them at 541-693-6911.
"If there are people who have information about her death, or who interacted with her between Thursday and Monday, who haven't been contacted by Bend PD, we would like to talk to them," Miller said.
