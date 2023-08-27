230827_bul_loc_krantz
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz in his office in Bend.  

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz was making Sunday dinner at his home when he learned about the chaos at the east-side Safeway.

He raced to the grocery store around 7 p.m. Reports flooded in by phone and radio: shots fired, victims, police running into the grocery store.

“It is pretty traumatic, even if you weren’t there."

"This job will really eat you alive if you're not healthy."

"These events are, in nature, chaotic."

"It happens everywhere." 

 
Krantz copy

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz holds a press conference outside the Bend Police station following a shooting at the east Bend Safeway on Aug. 28, 2022. A young gunman killed two people, before taking his own life. 
