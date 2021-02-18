Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz will discuss the plan to give officers body cameras during The Bulletin's Facebook Live broadcast Friday at 9 a.m.
Bend has been using a pilot program to test camera vendors and is getting ready to purchase the equipment for all its officers.
The public can ask questions during the broadcast at facebook.com/bendbulletin/live_videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.