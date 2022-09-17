David Green and family

Bend Police chaplain David Green and his wife, Thanittha and sons, Micah, left, and Silas at Hoover Dam.

 Submitted photo

The rooms across the Bend Police Department were bustling with personnel, so chaplain David Green joined at least a dozen officers in the lunchroom around midnight to discuss the shooting earlier that night at the east Bend Safeway.

Some of the officers had rushed into the grocery store as shots were still being fired inside by a man with an AR-15-style rifle. Some had come across the two men killed by the 20-year-old gunman, who took his own life. Adrenaline still pumped through the veins of the officers as they shared what they did on Aug. 28.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.