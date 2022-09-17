The rooms across the Bend Police Department were bustling with personnel, so chaplain David Green joined at least a dozen officers in the lunchroom around midnight to discuss the shooting earlier that night at the east Bend Safeway.
Some of the officers had rushed into the grocery store as shots were still being fired inside by a man with an AR-15-style rifle. Some had come across the two men killed by the 20-year-old gunman, who took his own life. Adrenaline still pumped through the veins of the officers as they shared what they did on Aug. 28.
Green listened. Then he reminded them to call their spouses, to let them know they're OK, and when they're ready, to let them know what they'd just experienced.
“My main goal and my main thought was: What can I do to help them?” Green recalled recently.
It wasn't the first time he's helped officers cope with on-the-job trauma.
As the only full time chaplain with the Central Oregon Public Safety Chaplaincy, which serves emergency personnel throughout the tri-county area, the 35-year-old Green has listened to descriptions of gruesome crime scenes as well as moments of heroism. He's been with officers as they notified a family that a loved one has been lost to tragedy or violence.
Green and the 19 volunteer public safety chaplains with the organization are called to fires, car accidents, infant deaths, cardiac arrests, suicides and other emergencies. Their role on the scene is to take in the grief of shocked family members so public safety officials can continue their work.
Most days, Green meets with officials in departments across the region, talking to them about the struggles of their job. Bend police chief Mike Krantz said that chaplains like Green play a critical role in preserving the psychological health of police, especially after events like the Safeway shooting.
“We’re real thankful for the chaplains," he said, adding: "Our officers don’t just see it, but they have to engage deeply with that trauma and those tragedies ... We don’t want our officers to burn out in 10 years because they haven’t had help in certain situations.”
Joining the chaplaincy requires a thorough interview process with a chaplain, discussing the applicant's background, faith and motivation to serve. Applicants must also be vetted by a public safety agency before beginning the job.
Many chaplains are empowered to help others because of the trauma they have experienced themselves, Green said, noting that this was the case for him, too. Many are former law enforcement or fire officials.
Green doesn't carry firearms, tasers or handcuffs. His job is to console, not to confront.
Donning a black vest emblazoned with the chaplaincy patch, he carries hand-warmers and bottled water to the scene. He'll also have a brochure with a step-by-step description of what a family should do after a loved one's death. And like other chaplains, he carries something else, something simple, but powerful.
“Every chaplain has a Kleenex in his vest, just in case," Green said.
Growing up in Hemet, California, with family members in law enforcement and the military, Green was raised to respect and honor public service. He came to Central Oregon when he was 12, and his family owned an environmental consulting firm.
In 2019, a local pastor came into his church and described to congregants the role of a public safety chaplain. Working for the family business at the time, Green was helping conduct environmental assessments for potential lenders. After listening to the pastor, he knew quickly that the role of chaplain was his calling.
In recent months, Bend has been repeatedly struck by tragedy — the Safeway shooting, a double homicide involving teenagers, the deaths of a firefighter and sheriff's lieutenant. Working nearly 60 hours a week, Green has been there, lending an ear to people's struggles.
But even Green, who has consoled hundreds of people in his three years as a public safety chaplain, was affected by the shooting at the east Bend Safeway. The following 24 hours would find him driving across Bend and Deschutes County, seeing first-hand how the shooting was impacting the region.
“An officer will go through hundreds more traumatic events than anyone else,” Green said. “Whether it be putting their life at risk or hearing a mom scream that their baby died, that’s not normal … I do this because my prayer is that they continue to do their career," he added.
The Sunday night of the shooting, after meeting officers in the lunchroom, Green hopped into his Chevy Tahoe and headed to the Deschutes County 911 Services District to hear from the dispatchers who took the panicked calls that flooded in and informed law enforcement that evening.
Then, Green and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove south on U.S. Highway 97 toward La Pine to tell the wife of one of the two shooting victims that her husband was dead. He said a prayer along the way, asking for the right words to ease the pain however he could.
Green arrived at the home at about 3 a.m. and did his best to console the widow. Afterward, he headed back to Bend.
“You’re giving someone the worst news they’re ever going to hear in their lives,” he said. “It takes time for it to sink in.”
It was still dark when Green got home. Exhausted, he sat down in his recliner to eat a bowl of cereal, as he always does when processing his job. The shooting, compounded by other recent tragedies in Bend, was taking a toll.
"It didn't hit me until I got home," said Green, holding back tears as he explained it.
In that moment, Green realized that while driving around town, he had forgotten how close he too had come to experiencing a loss. He remembered that less than an hour before the shooting, his wife and two sons were shopping at that very Safeway.
I can’t believe this just happened, he thought to himself. Then, he slept.
But Green’s work wasn’t done. The following afternoon, he and another chaplain drove back to the Safeway. Over four hours, he met with civilians returning to get their cars after fleeing the scene the day before. As he spoke to them, he could see in their eyes that being back at the store was causing flashbacks, resurfacing trauma.
The next day, he went back and did it again.
All week, Green visited with police and other first responders. He would remind them that it’s OK if they can’t sleep, that it’s OK if they are stressed when walking around in public places, that it’s OK to talk to someone, that it’s OK if they still can’t go into grocery stores.
That last one was especially difficult for Green. It was nearly two weeks before he was able to enter a grocery store.
