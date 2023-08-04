Evelyn Jeanette Weaver car (copy)

Bend Police are asking Tesla owners to check their vehicles, which can record video footage, to see if they happened to pass this vehicle, which was owned by homicide victim Evelyn Jeanette Weaver.

 Bend Police photo

 Investigators are requesting Tesla drivers to check their vehicles' video footage for evidence in the  ongoing homicide investigation of Evelyn Weaver, Bend Police said in a news release Friday. 

Weaver, 28, was found dead by police on July 18 in her home on the 200 block of NW Hill Street in Bend. Police initially determined the death was of a "suspicious nature" but later changed it to a homicide. Two days after she was found dead, on July 20, Weaver's 2004 Silver Honda CR-V was located in Klamath Falls by a community member. 

