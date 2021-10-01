In this September 2020 file photo, John Farley stands in the basement of a Bend home where the bodies of Raymond Gene Atkinson Jr. and Natasha “Tasha” Newby were discovered Aug. 15, 2020. Farley has been helping the family clean the home and has set up a shrine in the front yard.
In this September 2020 file photo, John Farley stands in the basement of a Bend home where the bodies of Raymond Gene Atkinson Jr. and Natasha “Tasha” Newby were discovered Aug. 15, 2020. Farley has been helping the family clean the home and has set up a shrine in the front yard.
Bend Police on Friday arrested two men they suspect of committing a double murder in August 2020.
Police arrested Kenneth Atkinson, 54, and Nathan Shane Detroit, 31, and both are being held in the Deschutes County jail without bail, according to the office of Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
The pair are suspected of killing Ray Atkinson Jr. and his fiancee Natasha Newby, who authorities found in the basement of their home on Aug. 15, 2020.
Prosecutors allege Kenneth Atkinson killed his brother, Ray Atkinson Jr., because of a dispute over the the estate of their father. Detroit, Kenneth Atkinson's nephew, assisted in the killings, prosecutors say.
“Ray and Natasha’s families have been waiting 14 months for the arrest of the killers of their loved ones," Hummel said in a statement before a late morning press conference about the arrests. "I committed to working tirelessly on this case until we had sufficient evidence to move forward."
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said the investigation was extensive, including more than 50 search warrants and nearly 500 hundreds pieces of evidence.
Atkinson Jr. and Detroit each face two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and will first appear in court Oct. 4.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
Wow! Deschutes County jail is filling up with murderers. Three in two days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.