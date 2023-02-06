Bend police arrested two men over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, only for them to get back in their cars and allegedly drive drunk again.
Then police arrested them for a second time.
Those were among the six drunk driving arrests police made in a 12-hour period on Sunday night through Monday morning. In all, police arrested nine people for allegedly driving intoxicated over the weekend, according to a press release from the Bend Police Department.
The two men who were arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants are Scott Robert Fuhrman, a 59-year-old Redmond resident, and David Dwayne Jones, a 49-year-old Bend resident.
Police received a report at 9:37 p.m. on Sunday that an intoxicated man was knocking on doors at the Holiday Motel in Bend. He drove away in a Ford Ranger, the person told police.
Police stopped the car in a Rite Aid parking lot on Southeast Third Street and arrested Fuhrman, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.2%, according to police. The state’s legal limit is 0.08%.
Police booked Fuhrman in the Deschutes County jail, and at 10:58 p.m. he was released to another party, according to Sgt. Jason Wall of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
At 1:35 a.m., police reportedly saw someone drop Fuhrman off at his pickup truck, which was still in the Rite Aid parking lot. He drove through the parking lot and police arrested him again. His blood alcohol content was 0.15%, police reported.
Police also stopped Jones after midnight on Monday in a Subaru Outback on Southeast 15th Street. Police reportedly saw him speeding, swerving and driving without lights on.
Police arrested Jones, but he couldn’t be booked in the county jail because he didn’t meet the jail’s criteria to be kept there. Wall declined to elaborate further, citing health privacy laws, but said the jail has rules that prevent it from admitting people who are experiencing certain medical issues. Police took Jones to St. Charles Bend, where he was cited for alleged drunk driving and released.
At 3:42 a.m., police reportedly saw Jones get back in his car where he had left it when he had been arrested. Police reported that Jones drove away before police stopped him again. His blood alcohol content was 0.19%, police reported.
Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said that, in some circumstances, officers will wait near a person’s car after they are arrested if they have reason to suspect that a person will drive drunk again. Miller said one of the suspects over the weekend asked police what would happen if he got back in his vehicle later that night and drove home.
Miller also said police did not impound the vehicles in these two cases because police only do this if the vehicle is presenting a hazard to the community, such as if it was parked in a bike lane or road.
