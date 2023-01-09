stock_bend police

A Bend Police cruiser.

 Bulletin file

Bend police arrested a man on Sunday who is accused of driving while inebriated and then leaving the scene of a crash after a speeding motorcyclist hit the back bumper of his car.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist — who police did not identify but said was a Bend resident — was taken to St. Charles Bend after suffering “serious injuries” in the crash, according to a release from the Bend Police Department.

