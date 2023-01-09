Bend police arrested a man on Sunday who is accused of driving while inebriated and then leaving the scene of a crash after a speeding motorcyclist hit the back bumper of his car.
The 47-year-old motorcyclist — who police did not identify but said was a Bend resident — was taken to St. Charles Bend after suffering “serious injuries” in the crash, according to a release from the Bend Police Department.
Justin Harris O’Leary, 50, of Bend, faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, or DUII, and hit-and-run for the crash on Cooley Road near Hunters Circle on Sunday, police said.
Police are now investigating how the crash occurred to determine who was at fault, which could result in further charges, said Sheila Miller, a Bend police spokeswoman.
Police responded to the crash at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday. Police reported that the motorcyclist was speeding west on Cooley Road and hit the back bumper of O’Leary’s silver Mazda sedan.
O’Leary was reportedly driving east and turning left onto Hunter Circle when the crash occurred. Police said he left the scene, and officers reportedly found him parked in his car several blocks away, on Hunters Circle and Joseph Way.
Police conducted a field sobriety test and then arrested O’Leary on suspicion of DUII and hit-and-run, the press release said.
