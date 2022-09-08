stock_bend police

A Bend Police cruiser.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Bend police arrested 20 people over a months long sting operation meant to crack down on child sex crimes in Central Oregon.

The people, who come from across the region and are between the ages of 20 and 73, face a slew of charges for attempting to lure and have sex with minors, according to a press release.

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

