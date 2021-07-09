A plan submitted by Lands Bend Corp. to develop the 375 acres of land off of Stevens Road in southeast Bend will be reviewed by the Bend Planning Commission on Monday.
The proposed plan, known as the Stevens Ranch Master Plan, features a mix of residential and commercial uses, according to city documents. The plan will include roughly 1,710 housing units, which includes 359 townhomes, 701 multifamily units and 650 single-family homes, according to a city memo.
The plan is another step forward in developing the currently vacant property, which sits wedged between Stevens Road and 27th Street, as the city continues to face a housing shortage. It was sold by the Department of State Lands to Lands Bend Corp. in April of last year for $22 million.
This land already sits within Bend’s urban growth boundary. This plan does not apply to the 260 acres the state Legislature recently voted to bring into Bend’s urban growth boundary.
In addition to housing, the plan also includes roughly 140 acres of commercial and industrial land, 10 acres for an elementary school and more than 22 acres of open space, which includes a neighborhood park, according to city documents.
The plan also proposes allowing some kinds of housing as an outright use in commercial zones, which is currently not permitted within the Bend development code. In Stevens Ranch commercial zones, multifamily units, townhomes where people can live and work and RV parks would be permitted outright, according to city documents.
The plan also addresses what to do with caves on the property. Two caves, Preservation Cave and Davenport Cave, will have 50-foot buffer areas, and the public will be prohibited from accessing them in an effort to preserve bat habitat, according to city documents. Bat gates will also be put in to prevent people from entering.
Two other caves, Stevens Cave and Three Pines Cave, will be open to the public and managed by the Stevens Ranch Homeowner’s Association.
After the public hearing, the planning commission will make a recommendation to the Bend City Council, which will decide whether to approve the plan. If approved, the area will need to be annexed into the city before any development applications can be submitted.
The planning commission meeting will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Residents can provide comment on the plan via Zoom or by calling 1- 888-788-0099.
To learn more about the proposed plan, visit www.bendoregon.gov/planningcommission.
