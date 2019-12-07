For more than a decade, there has been a vision to reshape the Bend Central District — which stretches east of U.S. Highway 97 to Fourth Street — and turn it into a more walkable, bikeable area by encouraging high-density, mixed-use development.

But 10 years later, little has changed. So the city’s Urban Renewal Advisory Board has proposed code changes that relax parking standards and requirements for every building to have a mix of commercial and residential, which are currently called for in the area.

“As (the code) exists today, it makes it restrictive enough to where we don’t achieve the goals of the district,” said City Councilor Justin Livingston, who serves as the chair of the advisory board.

The proposed code changes will be discussed by the city’s planning commission Monday. The changes came about partially because the city is looking to establish an urban renewal district in the same area. Urban renewal is a tool cities use to reinvest in blighted or underdeveloped areas.

Cities pay for it by taking a portion of property tax money that would otherwise be going to other taxing districts — such as those that fund parks and schools — and investing in services like utilities, transportation, affordable housing, parks, historic preservation and more.

The city hired a consultant to do a code evaluation of the area as a part of this urban renewal process, and it became evident the rules in place today are not encouraging development, Livingston said.

“When the code was originally conceptualized, we weren’t in the housing crisis we are in today,” Livingston said.

The changes would essentially allow areas that are not along main corridors to build just housing, rather than having to build a structure that has apartments and retail space below.

There are several side streets that aren’t suitable for commercial uses because of the lack of foot traffic, Livingston said. Providing more housing up front could also make the area more attractive for businesses to move in, as well.

Parking requirements would also be reduced to be below the current standard of one parking space per one unit of housing. The average lot size in the district is less than an acre, Livingston said, which makes building parking a challenge.

The district, unlike other parts of Bend, is generally under parked, meaning there are more available parking spaces than cars to fill them at any given time, Livingston said. The proposal suggests reviewing this to see whether the rule is necessary five to 10 years later.

“This is an initial step to help out the pioneers who would build a project in the area,” Livingston said.

Moey Newbold, who focuses on urban planning for Central Oregon LandWatch, said she feels the proposed changes will overall encourage higher density development and make the area more walkable.

“We hope to see a diversity of uses and building types,” Newbold said. “I think it makes sense to relax the mixed-use prescription on the non-main streets.”

The only concern Newbold has with the proposal is a suggestion to remove a 30,000-square-foot limit that exists for retail spaces. The idea to remove that limit would be to encourage a grocery store, Newbold said.

But the area has a grocery, Newbold said, allowing for retail spaces that largely defeats the district’s goal to encourage small business.

“When we’re looking for that kind of diversity, it makes more sense for smaller uses that allow for entrepreneurs and small businesses to flourish in the area,” she said. “The reason why those limitations are in the code are to promote local businesses.”

The planning commission will hear the proposal 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.