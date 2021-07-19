Applications are now being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Bend Planning Commission.
Kristin Wells, the planning commissioner who currently holds this seat, is stepping down, said Jon Skidmore, the city's chief operating officer. Whoever replaces her would serve out the rest of her term, which ends December 2024, according to the city.
The planning commission is made up of volunteers appointed by the Bend City Council. The commission reviews land use matters and makes recommendations to the council.
One term is four years. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.
Questions about the planning commission can be directed to Skidmore at jskidmore@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2175.
