Bend's Fourth of July Pet Parade returned Monday after a two-year pandemic-caused hiatus. Organizers with the Bend Park & Recreation District expected around 8,000 people to pass through downtown along with a full complement of herders, retrievers, lap dogs and mutts, among other pets.
They wore patriotic pinwheels, neckerchiefs and oversized sunglasses. And there was Wylie, an auburn and white shepherd mix with piercing blue eyes.
"He's red, white and blue all year round," said his owner, Laura Burford.
Bend's historic animal procession was first held in 1924, and was only ever canceled once before, during World War II. It had grown so popular that this year, the park district opted to change the route to one commonly used in the Christmas and Veterans Day parades, to help ease congestion downtown.
Rather than a short loop that starts and finishes at the Bend-La Pine Schools administration building, this year's parade began at Harmon Park before passing through downtown and concluding across Mirror Pond at Drake Park.
Prior to the switch, the parade was so long that it would would looped back on itself, so the first participants reached the end before the last participants left.
The event's popularity is because of its low barrier to entry, according to Colleen McNally, marketing director for the Bend Park & Recreation District.
"That's the magic of the Pet Parade, it's open to everyone who wants to come. Everyone is welcome," McNally said.
There are several rules intended to keep the vibe friendly and pets and people safe: No soliciting. No commercial entries. No cats, rabbits or aggressive animals.
The reroute allowed organizers to use Riverfront Avenue as staging for horse and livestock trailers, which gave the Bomke family a little room to stretch out. Regulars in other parades, the farm family had goats, sheep, a pony and a cow decked in "Top Gun"-themed accoutrements.
The pony, Phillip, will likely be back, but the other livestock have probably seen their last parade, said Jennifer Bomke. They'll be sold later this summer at the Deschutes County Fair. But that doesn't mean they're looked at as less.
"We're all going to go one day," Bomke said. "I just want to know I gave them their best life while they were here."
"Look at them," she said, gesturing to Phillip, wearing a silver top hat. "It's so much fun."
At the staging area at Harmon Park, couples posed near the "Big Dogs" sign and dogs waited in lines to lap from kiddy pool drinking stations. The event presents the kind of "high-energy" environment that can easily stress a canine. Several bared their teeth and lunged at others, though the vast majority powered through.
Dean and Sharon Bahrman started dressing as Uncle Sam and Betsy Ross in 2016 because, they said, they had the costumes. This year, 4-year-old basset hound, Willa, joined in patriotic garb. The trio was asked by strangers to pose for pictures.
"It's fun, you know," Dean Bahrman said. "It's a contribution to the festivities, and it's a special day."
"And we can't dress like this any other day of the year," Sharon Bahrman added.
Tara Walsh was led by attention magnets Frankie and Beans, pugs of 12 and 16 months.
"They're pretty silly," Walsh said. "We get stopped everywhere we go."
Sociable and strong-willed if not always well-coordinated, pugs are known as the clowns of the dog world.
"People are generally big fans of the pugs," Walsh said. "And people who've had pugs, they always have to tell you about it."
Many of the pets in Monday's celebration were adopted during the pandemic.
In February 2021, Bea Schambach, 11, was walking with her mother near their home in San Carlos, California. They were discussing how she wanted a dog and how if she got one, she'd take good care of it, take it on long walks every day.
They saw a scared chihuahua mix running in traffic and they joined several neighbors attempting to corral it.
Bea was able to coax the shaking pup out from under a car. They took it home and tried tracking down an owner online, but no luck. They named him Chippy. The vet guessed he was between 1 and 2 years old.
Bea's mother, Rachel, said the girl has been true to her word and been a good owner to Chippy.
On Monday, he wore a hot dog costume and stuck close to Bea.
"He really likes it when you give him affection," Bea said. "Really, he just loves being loved."
Some dogs adopted during the pandemic are said to be less socialized because of the isolation of 2020-2021.
Luna, a lab mix born in a Pendleton shelter, was feeling a little on edge at the Harmon Park staging area.
"She is a very good dog," said her owner, Kaili Swetland, a Bend resident partaking in her first pet parade. "She's a little overwhelmed by this crowd right now. But I am a little overwhelmed by this crowd, too."
