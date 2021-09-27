Morgan Schmidt, a pastor with the First Presbyterian Church of Bend, is running for a seat on the Deschutes County Commission.
Schmidt, 36, is a Democrat and if she is successful in the primaries next May, will challenge Commissioner Patti Adair. Adair, a Republican, was elected in 2018. Adair told The Bulletin she is planning to seek reelection.
This is Schmidt’s first run for public office.
Schmidt said she began considering a run for office after watching a county commission meeting in May, when Adair proposed an ordinance that essentially stated the county would not enforce capacity limits for churches for public health reasons.
“I couldn’t believe our elected officials would be working against the good of the people,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said she is disappointed in the way Adair has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by shooting down ideas, like incentivizing county employees to get vaccinated, and said the county needs leadership that is "not willing to listen to public health misinformation."
Near the beginning of the pandemic, Schmidt launched a Facebook page called pandemic partners, which connected people in the community who needed help with those who could provide it. Over the past year, she also has become a vocal advocate for Bend’s homeless population, and helped coordinate emergency shelters for extreme weather events, like cold and smoke.
Schmidt said she wanted to expand on her ability to serve the community.
“We can only go so far with grassroots community organizing,” she said.
Schmidt said she is qualified for the office because she has a track record of successfully leading grassroots efforts, as well as experience in listening and working with people who disagree with her. Listening to all voices is important, she said, and not operating in an echo chamber.
“Leading from a party line isn’t currently serving the residents of Deschutes County,” she said.
Born in Southern California, Schmidt grew up mostly in a Chicago suburb before attending Gordon College in Boston to earn a degree in youth ministries and Biblical studies. During college she did an internship in Seattle and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest.
She eventually received a graduate degree from the Seattle School of Psychology & Theology before she was invited by a colleague to come be a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Bend seven years ago, she said.
If she were to win, Schmidt said her goals as commissioner would be collaborating with cities to address the shortage of affordable housing, expanding and funding more mental health services and addressing Central Oregon’s fast growing homeless population.
In particular, Schmidt is interested in expanding a mental health crisis response team, which responds to mental health related calls in lieu of police officers.
Overall, Schmidt said she wants the county to have leadership that helps meet people where they are at in life.
“It’s past time (for people) to elect leadership that will fight for them,” Schmidt said.
(1) comment
Her intellectual coherence alone would be a *MONUMENTAL* upgrade over the current official.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.